Germany's Scholz 'irritated' about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
8 min ago

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he was "very irritated" about Turkey's attempts to join a Central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for Turkey, which is also a member of the Nato defence alliance.

"This is not an organisation that is delivering an important contribution to a good global coexistence," Scholz said at the UN General Assembly in New York after meeting with Erdogan.

"So I'm very irritated about this development. But at the end, it's important to agree on what is driving us to make clear that the Russian war on Ukraine may not be successful," he said, according to a transcript of a news conference.

Separately, Scholz said any referenda held in eastern Ukrainian territories that had been seized by Russian forces were "fake referenda" that could not be accepted.

He also said it sounded like Russia might try once more to stop Ukrainian wheat exports - something both Turkey and Germany aimed to prevent. REUTERS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the UN General Assembly, on Sept 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
With a Russian nudge, Turkey and Syria step up contacts
China's president Xi Jinping urges more ‘political trust’ with Turkey in Erdogan meeting

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top