Germany's regional polls set to be crunch test for Merkel's party

BERLIN • German voters looked set yesterday to punish the ruling Christian Democrats in two regional elections for a long coronavirus lockdown and a face mask procurement scandal, denting their prospects of retaining power later this year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election in September and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" that has brought them four consecutive national election victories.

The CDU went into yesterday's elections in the south-western auto hub of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the neighbouring wine-growing region of Rhineland-Palatinate with sliding poll numbers.

National-level support for the CDU slid to 31 per cent last week, its lowest for almost a year, according to an opinion poll conducted by Kantar for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The next strongest party, the Greens, was stuck at 19 per cent.

While Dr Merkel's government won plaudits last year for initially getting the pandemic under control, it has faced mounting criticism due to the slow pace of vaccinations and a long lockdown as a third wave of infections gathers pace.

About 1,000 people protested outside the Health Ministry in Berlin on Saturday while dozens of cars drove in convoy to demand a lifting of restrictions.

In the once-safe CDU region of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the party risks being replaced as junior coalition partner to the Greens by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and liberal Free Democratic Party.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, where such a "traffic light" coalition of party colours already governs, the CDU was leading in opinion polls until late last month but has now slipped behind the left-leaning SPD.

CDU leaders fear that if a traffic light alliance ousts them from government in Baden-Wuerttemberg, such a tie-up could gain credibility at September's federal vote - and could leave the party in opposition at the national level.

The party's image has also been tarnished by a face mask scandal, which has seen conservative lawmakers quit over allegations that they received payments for arranging procurement deals.

Yesterday's elections will also have ramifications within the conservative bloc of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, which together run the federal government in coalition with the SPD.

While new CDU leader Armin Laschet is in pole position to succeed Dr Merkel, defeat in Baden-Wuerttemberg could help his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder to become the conservative candidate in September.

