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Germany's Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

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FRANKFURT, Oct 13 - Germany's Nuremberg airport said on Tuesday that flight operations have been suspended because of an aviation emergency.

In a statement on its website, the airport did not further specify the reason and said more information would follow.

"We received a report of an unclear air emergency," police said on X, adding that in the meantime, the aircraft had landed safely in Nuremberg. "Investigations into the cause are currently underway."

Bild reported that a possible drone sighting had already disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday, with three pilots independently reporting an object they had seen during takeoff or landing. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.