Germany's Merz: I will prioritise welfare reform over popularity

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German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz speaks to the media following the CDU's Federal Executive Committee meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he was ready to sacrifice his popularity in opinion polls to push through long-overdue welfare system reforms that benefit younger people.

• "I have no intention of becoming the nation's darling. My intention is to set this country on the right course so that, above all, we can once again offer the younger generation decent prospects," said Merz, speaking at an employers' association conference.

• Germany's labour minister of the centre-left SPD quit on Monday, adding to uncertainty around Merz's struggling coalition after bruising state election defeats last month and a slide in opinion polls.

• The chancellor also said that the country was at least 30 years late with plans to overhaul the pay-as-you-go retirement system.

• Merz added that pension contributions to be paid by workers and employers would have to rise temporarily to accommodate demographic change. REUTERS