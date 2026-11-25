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‘Russia wants more than Ukraine’, says Germany’s Merz as he defends aid for Kyiv

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that by supporting Ukraine, Germany was also protecting itself.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Nov 25 of “escalating” threats to European security as he defended his government’s plans to bolster defence spending and maintain financial aid to Ukraine.

Opposition parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which tops national opinion polls, and the hard-left Die Linke, have called for an end to military aid to Kyiv.

“It cannot be said often enough, against the far right as much as the far left: Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than Ukraine,” Merz told the Bundestag Lower House of Parliament during a debate on the 2027 draft budget.

“Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, in Poland, on the Black Sea; Russia is escalating in space, and Russia is by now also escalating massively here in our own country,” he said.

Russia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Merz’s accusations.

It has repeatedly denied seeking military confrontation with NATO countries and says its actions in Ukraine are aimed at protecting its own national security.

Merz’s government blamed Russia in September for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport, an accusation the Russian Embassy in Berlin dismissed as part of a “new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany”.

Germany and other European countries have also been hit by a wave of cyberattacks and sabotage incidents targeting critical infrastructure that they have often blamed on Russia.

Moscow has denied all the allegations.

Merz said on Nov 25 that by supporting Ukraine, Germany was also protecting itself.

“We are learning from Ukraine – technologically for civilian use but of course also in defence technology,” he said.

Germany has been Ukraine’s biggest military backer in Europe since Russia’s full-blown invasion on Feb 24, 2022, but public support for this policy has decreased amid cost-of-living pressures.

A poll published on Nov 24 showed a narrow majority of Germans now oppose giving military aid to Kyiv.

Germany aims to double defence spending to over €200 billion (S$282.67 billion) between now and 2030, according to the 2027 draft budget, hitting 3.7% of national output by 2030, in line with commitments to NATO.

EU should focus on security and competitiveness, Merz says

Merz also addressed on Nov 25 the latest proposal for the European Union budget for 2028-2034 presented by European Council chief Antonio Costa.

Costa proposed cuts that would reduce the overall seven-year ⁠budget to €1.582 trillion, some €40 billion less than a proposal presented by the ​Irish EU presidency in October.

EU leaders will discuss Costa’s proposals at a special summit ‌on Nov 26 and Nov 27.

“In these negotiations I am pushing for spending to be limited and focused on what really makes Europe stronger: security and competitiveness,” Merz said. “If spending is focused, it is the best additional insurance for our country.” REUTERS