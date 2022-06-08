Germany's ex-chancellor Angela Merkel doesn't blame herself for Ukraine situation

Angela Merkel (left) spoke in a interview with German journalist and author Alexander Osang (right) that was televised by broadcaster ARD.
BERLIN (REUTERS) - German former Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday (June 7) that she tried hard when she was in office to prevent the situation in Ukraine from developing to the current state, adding that she does not blame herself for not trying hard enough.

"It's a great sadness that it didn't work out, but I don't blame myself for not trying," said Merkel, speaking of the 2014 Minsk agreement with Russia.

She spoke in a interview with German journalist and author Alexander Osang that was televised by broadcaster ARD.

Merkel said there was no justification for Russia's "brutal disregard of international law" in Ukraine, adding that she had been against a plan to let Ukraine into Nato because she wanted to prevent escalation with Russia and Ukraine was not ready for such membership.

