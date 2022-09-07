Germany's decision to keep two atomic plants on standby exposes cracks in govt

FRANKFURT - Germany's decision to keep two atomic plants on standby through the winter amid a power crunch has exposed cracks in the government and unleashed criticism from economic and energy experts.

The major U-turn in government policy was made after a second stress test to assess Germany's energy security as Russia reduces gas supplies to Europe.

Germany's three remaining nuclear plants were set to be retired at the end of the year.

Instead, two of the fleet will be kept in reserve "until mid-April 2023 in case needed", Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

But the decision has become a "stress test for the coalition" of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, Mr Habeck's Greens and the liberal FDP, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP has made no attempts to hide his push for the three plants to remain in use rather than just kept on standby.

"We shouldn't be too picky, but instead do everything that makes our lives easier," he told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung Monday ahead of the nuclear announcement.

That included "the continued operation of the nuclear power plants until at least 2024", the FDP boss said.

In a sign that he has not shifted his position, Mr Lindner also retweeted several voices in his party criticising Monday evening's decision as not going far enough.

Mr Habeck's decision partly delays the nuclear exit decided under former chancellor Angela Merkel after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

He said the subject of nuclear energy was "bound with a lot of emotions" but that the partial extension was needed to avoid an "extremely unlikely" electricity crisis.

But in light of skyrocketing electricity bills, all possible resources needed to be mobilised, according to Dr Veronika Grimm, a member of the government's council of economic advisers.

"That means not just coal plants but nuclear power plants too," she told daily FAZ on Tuesday.

"The plants should be kept running, not just be on standby, as is currently planned, because only then will it lower the price of electricity," she said.