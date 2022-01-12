Germany's Covid-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

Just under 75 per cent of the population has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
20 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday (Jan 12), the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as the contagious Omicron variant rips through a population with lower vaccination rates than some other parts of Europe.

The previous daily record, on Nov 26, was more than 76,000.

Germany's tally of infections now stands at 7,661,811. The death toll also rose by 384 on Wednesday to reach 114,735.

Just under 75 per cent of the population has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease show.

The seven-day incidence rate, a key yardstick in deciding coronavirus policy, has ticked up steadily since the start of the year, to stand at 407.5 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, versus 387.9 the day before.

More On This Topic
Germany could reduce Covid-19 isolation periods to keep country running
German health minister says tighter Covid-19 curbs unavoidable
Related Stories
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.