Germany's chancellor Scholz accused of slow-walking Ukraine weapon supplies

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces intense pressure from members of his ruling coalition to step up deliveries of heavy weapons such as tanks and fighter jets to help Ukraine fight Russian troops.

After initiating an historic reversal in Germany's previously frugal defence policy in the early stages of the war, Mr Scholz has since appeared hesitant to go beyond initial supplies of protective equipment, munitions and rockets to take out Russian tanks and aircraft.

His cagey stance has revived concerns that Germany lacks the resolve to thwart the Kremlin due to the country's reliance on Russian energy and a history of engaging with Moscow. The criticism is now getting closer to Mr Scholz as members of all three parties in his governing alliance call for more action.

Ms Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a senior lawmaker from the Free Democrats, accused Mr Scholz of dragging his feet on sending more weapons and said she was surprised by his caution.

"We see that Ukraine is in an unimaginable war, which also leaves no time to hesitate or think," Mr Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the lower house of parliament's defence committee, said on Thursday (April 14) in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

"You should think, but very quickly," she added. "It was the chancellor who spoke of a sea change, a turning point in history."

While Mr Scholz has pushed back against the criticism and vowed to support Ukraine's military, pressure is growing.

Sending heavy weapons to Ukraine was supported by 55 per cent of the respondents in an Infratest Dimap poll of 1,226 voters for public broadcaster ARD. Just 37 per cent were against, according to the survey published on Thursday and conducted from April 11-12.

Mr Scholz's circumspection is starting to undermine Germany's image abroad as a reliable ally, according to Mr Anton Hofreiter, a veteran Green lawmaker who chairs parliament's Europe committee.

"The problem is in the chancellery," Mr Hofreiter told RTL televison. "We must now finally begin supplying Ukraine with what it needs - and that includes heavy weapons."

Ukraine has appeared ruffled by the country's stance. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former foreign minister who has been accused of maintaining close ties in the past to the Kremlin, didn't travel to Kyiv this week, saying it became clear that he wasn't welcome.

That touched off a backlash in Berlin. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba struck a conciliatory tone on Thursday. "Ukraine is deeply respectful toward Germany," he said, adding that this respect extends to the country's president. The spat would be addressed through diplomatic channels, he added.