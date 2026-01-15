Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany to send reconnaissance troops to Greenland, government says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A Greenlandic flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/ Tom Little/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Greenlandic flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/ Tom Little/File Photo

Follow topic:

BERLIN, Jan 14 - Germany will send its first soldiers to Greenland on Thursday, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, after Sweden and Norway announced similar moves following demands by President Donald Trump for Washington to have control of the island.

Over a dozen reconnaissance troops will be deployed on Thursday, the spokesperson told Reuters.

The Bild newspaper was first to report the deployment.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent weeks that the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to U.S. security, and that the United States must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.

He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, rhetoric that has severely strained relations between Europe and the U.S. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.