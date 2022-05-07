Germany to provide Kyiv with self-propelled howitzers

SLIAC (Slovakia) • Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said yesterday.

The country reversed its long-held policy of not sending heavy weapons to war zones last week following pressure at home and abroad for it to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks.

The heavy weapons will come out of the inventories of the Bundeswehr, Germany's army, and be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance over the coming weeks, Ms Lambrecht and her chief of defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters in the Slovak town of Sliac.

The training of the first group of about 20 Ukrainian troops on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 is expected to kick off next week in the German town of Idar-Oberstein, said General Zorn.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is one of the most powerful artillery weapons in the Bundeswehr inventories and can hit targets at a distance of 40km.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a call on Thursday that they would not recognise any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesman said in a statement.

The two leaders also denounced the "recent comments of the Russian leadership seeking to discredit the democratically legitimised Ukrainian leadership", said the spokesman.

"They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self-defence," added the spokesman.

