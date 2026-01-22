Germany to expel Russian diplomat over espionage accusations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 - Germany is expelling a member of Russia's diplomatic service because the person was involved in espionage, Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Berlin also summoned the Russian ambassador to inform him of the expulsion, it added.

"The German government does not tolerate espionage in Germany – especially not under the guise of diplomatic status," the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

The Russian embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS