Germany to ask companies about gas usage in case Russia cuts off supply

A biogas unit in Ribbeck, Brandenburg, Germany, on March 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany's energy regulator will ask companies about their gas consumption to help determine how to ration supplies in case Russian deliveries are cut off, a person familiar with the matter said.

All companies using more than 10 megawatt hours a year will receive a questionnaire from Bundesnetzagentur, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public. As many as 15,000 companies in the industrial heartland of North Rhine Westphalia alone will be asked to provide data.

The regulator didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The effort is part of the gas emergency plan triggered by the government on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the fuel should be paid for in roubles.

Germany's economy ministry said on Friday (April 1) the country will continue paying in euros as called for in private contracts.

There's growing concern in Germany that cutting off Russian supplies would lead to a deep recession, so industry representatives are lobbying for a softer approach. That means first asking companies to reduce consumption.

Companies would be cut off only if they don't conserve, the person said.

