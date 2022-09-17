Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery

BERLIN - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday in the latest move to shore up vital energy supplies that have been jeopardised by Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Economy Ministry said it was putting a unit of Russian oil firm Rosneft under the trusteeship of the industry regulator, and taking over the business' Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90 per cent of Berlin's fuel.

"With the trusteeship, the threat to the security of energy supply is countered and an essential foundation stone is set for the preservation and future of the Schwedt site," the ministry said in a statement.

Across Europe, governments are racing to prop up their power providers and secure fuel deliveries as they ratchet up sanctions on major supplier Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has retaliated by reducing gas flows and has threatened to turn off all the taps, sending prices soaring and raising the prospect of energy rationing in Europe this winter.

Rosneft Deutschland, which was majority owned by the Russian oil group and accounts for about 12 per cent of German oil processing capacity, is being placed under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency regulator. The regulator said the original owner no longer had authority to issue instructions. Rosneft Deutschland and Rosneft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is unclear who could step in to replace Rosneft as operator of the Schwedt refinery, which is Germany's fourth-largest and also supplies parts of western Poland. Shell, which owns a 37.5 per cent stake in Schwedt, has wanted to sell that for some time. Shell said on Friday that it was "unaffected" by the German move to take control of the refinery.

The Schwedt refinery has posed a dilemma for Berlin for several weeks, as it has received all of its crude from Russia, but Germany is resolved to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under European Union sanctions.

Taking over Schwedt, however, risks retaliatory measures from Moscow.

