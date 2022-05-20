Germany strips ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of official perks over Russia ties

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany on Thursday (May 19) removed perks accorded to former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, assessing that he has failed to uphold the obligations of his office by refusing to sever ties with Russian energy giants.

The parliament's decision to strip Schroeder of an office and paid staff follows a lengthy effort to get him to turn his back on President Vladimir Putin, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine.

EU lawmakers separately called in a non-binding resolution on the bloc to slap sanctions on Schroeder and other Europeans who refuse to give up lucrative board seats at Russian companies.

"The coalition parliamentary groups have drawn consequences from the behaviour of former chancellor and lobbyist Gerhard Schroeder in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the parliament decided.

"The office of the former chancellor shall be suspended," it said, noting that Schroeder "no longer upholds the continuing obligations of his office".

German media have put the annual cost of Schroeder's office and employees paid for by taxpayers at around €400,000 (S$580,000).

Schroeder, Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has been under fire for refusing to quit his posts with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

He condemned the invasion as unjustified but said that dialogue must continue with Moscow.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak lauded the moves against Schroeder on Thursday, describing him as a "lobbyist" for Putin.

"European sanctions and deprivation of personal privileges - the inglorious end of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder," he tweeted. "Eventually, you always have to pay the price."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schroeder is from the Social Democratic Party, has also repeatedly and publicly urged the former leader to give up his Russian jobs, but to no avail.

Schroeder, 78, is chairman of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, and due to join the supervisory board of gas giant Gazprom in June.