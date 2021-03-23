Germany set to tighten curbs into April as virus variants drive spread

BERLIN • Germany is poised to tighten a partial lockdown into next month to halt an exponential spread of the coronavirus driven by variants.

Europe's biggest economy had progressively begun easing restrictions, first reopening schools late last month, before allowing some shops to resume business this month.

But hopes for indoor dining, and cultural and leisure facilities to follow suit will now have to be delayed, as a third wave of the coronavirus has sent infection numbers rising again.

Instead, worst-hit areas may have to reimpose restrictions and order shops to close again.

"Given the current infection dynamics accelerated by the Covid-19 variants, forceful action is still required," said a draft document which was to be discussed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders of Germany's 16 states yesterday.

Existing restrictions, including a requirement for employees to work from home whenever possible, will have to be extended until an undetermined date next month, according to the draft.

A number of German media reports suggested that the curbs will remain in place until April 18.

To prevent any contagion at the workplace, companies would be required to provide at least two rapid tests a week to employees who are unable to work from home, under the draft rules.

With an eye on upcoming Easter school holidays beginning next weekend across most of Germany, travellers would be required to be tested and go into quarantine when they return to Germany, it said.

The health authorities warned last Friday that coronavirus case numbers are rising at a "very clearly exponential rate".

"It is very possible that we will have a similar situation over Easter to the one we had before Christmas, with very high case numbers, many severe cases and deaths, and hospitals that are overwhelmed," Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases vice-president Lars Schaade told reporters then.

On Sunday, the incidence rate of infections measured over seven days reached 103.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Dr Merkel and regional leaders agreed at the last round of talks that the authorities would tighten the screws again if the incidence rate struck 100. "Unfortunately, we are going to have to use these emergency brakes," Dr Merkel warned last Friday.

Last week, the authorities in Hamburg, the country's second most populous city, said they would pull the "emergency brake" from Saturday after exceeding the 100 mark three days in a row.

Shop owners were watching developments nervously, with the German retailers' association warning that 120,000 shops could go bust if the shutdown persists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE