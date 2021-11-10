Germany set to get new package of measures to combat virus

BERLIN • The three parties in talks to form the next German government have agreed on a package of measures to tackle the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, which seeks to avoid sweeping restrictions like school closures and curfews.

The legislation, which the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Greens and Free Democratic Party want to push through Parliament next week, is designed to provide a nationwide framework and will replace a law that expires on Nov 25.

The measures - many of which are already being deployed - include distancing and hygiene rules, obligatory mask wearing and some restrictions for public events and travel.

"We're sending a signal that we're taking responsibility," SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil said yesterday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

"We're looking to provide legal certainty and bring this country through a difficult period."

Lawmakers from the three parties were due to brief reporters on the legislation at 10am in Berlin yesterday.

They decided to let the existing legislation lapse and draw up a new framework due to concerns that some of the measures previously agreed on interfered too severely with citizens' rights and potentially conflicted with Germany's Constitution.

Germany's seven-day incidence rate continued to rise through Monday, climbing to a record 213.7, according to the latest data from the RKI public health institute.

Cases are surging across Europe, leading to fears that the continent will be forced into another damaging lockdown.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has described the latest situation as "a massive pandemic of the unvaccinated", while Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that hospitals in some hot spots are coming under increasing pressure.

Mr Spahn has led calls for more people to get their Covid-19 shots. As at Monday, just more than 67 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated, and just under 70 per cent had received at least one dose.

Mr Spahn and regional counterparts last week agreed to push for booster shots for all adults, and the minister said that bolstering protection after six months of being fully inoculated "should be the rule, not the exception".

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to urge the elderly and vulnerable to have Covid-19 booster shots in a televised address to the nation yesterday. A similar TV address in July led to a surge in vaccinations in the following days.

Mr Michael Mueller, the SPD mayor of Berlin, said that he and fellow regional leaders will likely meet Dr Merkel and Mr Spahn "in the coming week" to coordinate policy.

Some of Germany's 16 states where infection rates are higher, including Bavaria and Saxony, have already tightened measures more than other regions.

BLOOMBERG