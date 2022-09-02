Germany says it will expand military presence in Indo-Pacific

BERLIN - Germany will expand its military presence in the IndoPacific by sending more warships and joining drills with allies as it keeps an eye on the "enormous" build-up of China's armed forces, the German defence chief says.

Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle in the region amid growing alarm over Beijing's territorial ambitions.

Last year, Berlin sent its first warship in almost 20 years to the disputed waters of the South China Sea, and last month it sent 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia.

General Eberhard Zorn said the Bundeswehr planned on sending troops to join training exercises in Australia next year, while the navy would send a fleet of several more ships to the region in 2024.

"This is how we want to consolidate our presence in the region," Gen Zorn told Reuters.

China is Germany's top trade partner, but Berlin's allies have in recent years called on Germany to show more leadership.

In 2020, Germany published a new Indo-Pacific strategy with a focus on strengthening alliances with democracies in the region, marking a turning point.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February pledged a dramatic hike in military spending after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tensions in the Indo-Pacific are running high after China carried out its largest military drills around Taiwan last month.

Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Asked if Germany might send a warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait as has the United States, Gen Zorn said it was a sensitive matter decided upon at the highest political level.

"We do not want to provoke anyone with our presence but rather send a strong sign of solidarity with our allies," he said.

"We stand for the freedom of navigation and the safeguarding of international norms."

The general said China's military strength once lay in its number of soldiers; now its armed forces were also getting technologically well equipped.

"We are observing an enormous build-up of Chinese forces," he said.

