Germany risks reprising sick man status on Russia, China ties

FRANKFURT (BLOOMBERG) Germany's economy might again become the "sick man of Europe," slipping back into a role from two decades ago as policies that kept factories humming turn sour.

After years of pushing exports to China and building up energy links to Russia, Europe's largest economy faces a poisonous cocktail of risks.

Its heavy reliance on manufacturing makes it more vulnerable than European peers to war-related disruptions in Russian energy supplies and bottlenecks in trade.

The upshot is risk of contraction and even higher prices squeezing unsettled consumers.

"Germany is in a disastrous economic situation," said MS Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN Amro.

"Concerns about its outlook are well justified."

Ms Schuiling predicts Germany's output will shrink in the second quarter.

While economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Banco Santander are among those sharing her opinion, the Bloomberg consensus is still for growth of 0.4 per cent.

The European Commission expects only Estonia to post slower economic growth than Germany this year - due to similar impacts but a closer proximity to Russia - while inflation in both countries is expected to be stronger than the 19-nation euro-area average.

The strain is becoming evident at the heart of the Germany economy. Some 77 per cent of manufacturers are complaining that material and equipment shortages are hurting business - more than anywhere else in Europe.

The country's machine makers slashed their forecast for production growth to just 1 per cent from 4 per cent.

On top of the industrial headaches, the summer travel season is likely to siphon off cash as German consumers spend money in sunny Mediterranean countries after two years of pandemic.

Retailers may have already started feeling the pinch with sales dropping the most in a year in April.