Germany reports fewest new coronavirus cases, deaths since March 31

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - The number of new coronavirus infections and deaths reported for Germany were the lowest since March 31.

There were 890 additional infections, taking the total to 164,967, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday (May 3). Fatalities rose by 76 to 6,812 and the death rate remained at 4.1 per cent of those infected.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 7.5 billion euros (S$11.7 billion) of funds targeted by the bloc to develop and manufacture a coronavirus vaccine "are just the start" as more money will be needed over time, according to an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The European Commission will host a virtual summit meeting on May 4 for leaders to make a push to raise the funds.

The World Health Organisation and the leaders of France and Germany on Thursday launched a drive to accelerate development of a vaccine, stressing it should be available to everyone, without favour shown to the country that develops it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised her country will make a "distinct" financial contribution to the effort, adding she didn't want to disclose the amount yet. A total of 8 billion euros are needed to make vaccination, medication and adequate diagnostics available for "all people on earth," she said in her weekly podcast. Germany is co-hosting Monday's donor conference.

"Common action is a must," said Dr Merkel. "Only joint, international, multilateral action will allow us to overcome the pandemic."

