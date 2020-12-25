Germany records first case of British Covid-19 strain

People queue for a Covid-19 swab test in Berlin on Dec 23, 2020.
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test in Berlin on Dec 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    12 min ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany on Thursday (Dec 24) recorded its first case of the mutant coronavirus variant sweeping Britain, after a woman who flew in from London tested positive for the strain.

"It is the first known case in Germany," the health ministry of Baden-Wuerttemberg state said in a statement.

The woman had arrived in Frankfurt airport on Dec 20 from London Heathrow.

She was driven home by her relatives into quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the airport.

A day later, she began showing mild symptoms and a second test also turned up positive.

A sample of her swab test was sent to a specialised laboratory for further analysis.

"Today, the virus variant B.1.1.7 was detected there," added the regional ministry.

Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom until Jan 6 after the new strain, which British authorities say is more infectious, appeared there.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 