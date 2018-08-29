Germany mulls over bringing back NS

For generations, serving in the military was part of life for a youth growing up in the pre-unification days of Germany. Military service was mandatory in the then East and West Germany with both sides deploying troops at the frontlines of the Iron Curtain.

In its heyday the West German army, the "Bundeswehr", consisted of close to 500,000 soldiers while tiny East Germany had a standing army of roughly 200,000 troops.

Serving in the army never was popular though. When in 2010 the then defence minister of the now long-unified country, Mr Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, suggested suspending mandatory service, he encountered little resistance. It seemed that everybody was happy with doing away with a system that reminded them of the Cold War. One year later, general conscription in Germany belonged to the past.

Abolishing the draft was considered to be part of the peace dividend well-earned through the collapse of the Soviet Union and the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact.

In addition, had not the requirements for the military changed completely? Instead of getting ready for a tank battle at the so-called Fulda Gap along the border between East and West Germany, the Bundeswehr of the 21st century had to be prepared to fight in small units in foreign countries. The military needed highly trained specialists instead of masses of soldiers. In fact, Germany today is engaged in many missions stretching from Afghanis-tan in South Asia to Mali in Africa.

But now, quite surprisingly, a debate on re-introducing mandatory service is back - and it is mostly welcomed.

STILL COMPULSORY

Ten countries in Europe still maintain conscription today, down from 28 in 2000. In some countries, draftees can opt for an alternative service instead of joining the military. Here are the 10 countries in Europe with compulsory military service: Denmark: Between 4 and 12 months (duration of mandatory service) Estonia: 8 months Finland: Between 6 and 12 months Greece: 9 months Lithuania: 9 months Austria: 6 months Norway: 12 months Sweden: 12 months Switzerland: Up to 21 weeks of basic training, then regular calls for military training until the age of 32 Cyprus: 12 months

Germany is not alone in mulling over such a move. Leaders in Italy and France are also considering resurrecting the draft. Last year, Sweden returned to conscription - after having had a volunteer army for eight years.

There are a number of reasons why restoring the draft resonates with people. Mainly, there is a widespread worry that the security situation of Germany and Europe has changed fundamentally. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the fuelling of civil war in Eastern Ukraine, the fear is back that Russia might use military options on other occasions. The chaotic but liberal 1990s are long gone when there was hope that Moscow would develop into something akin to a Western democracy.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has nourished doubts about his country's willingness to defend Europe at any cost. It took him a long time to commit to Article 5 of the Nato Treaty granting collective defence in case any single member state is attacked. And while he eventually came around with a lukewarm commitment to the key clause, Mr Trump time and again has expressed uneasiness about this obligation. Most recently, he mused openly about a possible war between Nato member Montenegro and Russia and wondered if it would be worthwhile to go to war in defence of a small Nato member on the Balkans.

Nato's European partners were irritated, to say the least, and are now worried about the future of the Western military alliance. Against this backdrop, one might ask if a German military force that barely reaches 180,000 troops is capable of fighting a conventional war - or at least serve as a deterrent to one.

If Europe indeed establishes a genuine military independent from the US, then the main European countries will have to provide forces and military capabilities on a larger scale than they have done. Current troop standings definitely will not do. France, Britain and Poland do not fare much better than Germany. Troop levels in all these countries are rather low.

But re-introducing conscription would increase military spending, something the frugal German government has frowned upon. The US - and not only Mr Trump - has criticised Germany for years for not doing enough in this area.

Since 1992, the Nato goal of spending a minimum of 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on the military has been constantly missed. Germany spends just 1.2 per cent of its GDP on its armed forces. The accusation that Germany is a free rider when it comes to security cannot easily be dismissed.

In Germany, there is another factor at play in the conscription debate. From its beginnings in the 1950s, the Bundeswehr was supposed to mirror German society. "Citizens in uniform" - this was the mission of the new German army after the nightmare of Nazism.

To a large extent this came true, thanks to the service being mandatory. Conscripts from all quarters served, helping to maintain a certain level of democracy and liberalism within the military - and to not lose touch with civilian life.

Now, after morphing into a volunteer army of professional soldiers, more and more stories have surfaced of right-wing machinations and an unhealthy esprit de corps taking root. The reintroduction of the draft could act as a remedy.