Germany mourns victims of mass shooting

Mourners at the Unity Memorial in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday after a gunman with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the nearby town of Hanau on Wednesday night. After the rampage, the 43-year-old German suspect turned the gun on himself and his mother. The suspect is said to be an inconspicuous bank clerk who gave few signs of the views he was quietly recording in a 24-page manifesto. The authorities found a document on his online home page filled with "obscure thoughts and absurd conspiracy theories" that "pointed to deeply racist views".