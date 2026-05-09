Germany, France among countries to send planes for passengers on hantavirus-hit cruise ship

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The EU is sending two further planes for the remaining European citizens.

MADRID – Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland, and the Netherlands have confirmed they will send planes to evacuate nationals from their respective countries aboard the Spain-bound cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak, Spain’s interior minister said in Madrid on May 9.

The European Union is sending two further planes for the remaining European citizens, Mr Fernando Grande-Marlaska added. The US and UK have also confirmed planes and contingency plans were being arranged for non-EU citizens whose countries were unable to send air transport, he said.

Passengers will be allowed to take essential belongings with them but the remaining luggage, as well as the body of the deceased passenger onboard, will remain on the ship and be taken to the Netherlands where it will be disinfected, Mr Grande-Marlaska said.

Spanish citizens will disembark first, with the order of evacuation of the remaining groups of citizens to be determined by health authorities.

Citizens will not be able to disembark until their evacuation plane is ready to depart, Mr Grande-Marlaska added. REUTERS