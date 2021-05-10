Germany exempts those fully vaccinated from many restrictions

BERLIN • People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are exempt from many restrictions in Germany from yesterday after the government passed new legislation to restore some freedoms.

Curfews and limits on social contacts no longer apply to those who are fully vaccinated - more than seven million people - or have recovered from a Covid-19 infection under the new rules.

They will also no longer have to present a negative test result to access certain services, such as hairdressers and "click and meet" shopping appointments.

If returning to Germany from abroad, they will not be required to quarantine unless arriving from a country deemed high-risk due to virus variants.

However, they will still be required to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures, such as wearing masks in shops and on public transport.

Announcing the measures last week, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said there needed to be a "good reason" for any restrictions on public life. "As soon as this reason ceases to exist... these restrictions should then no longer be in place," she said.

In a poll for the RTL broadcaster, 64 per cent of Germans said they were in favour of going further and reopening hotels, restaurants, theatres and cinemas for vaccinated people.

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller admitted that it was going to be "damn difficult to check" whether people were exempt from the rules or not.

He advised people to carry proof of vaccination with them until the arrival of the European Union's planned digital vaccination passports.

Under national measures introduced last month, areas of Germany with an incidence rate of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days must introduce strict shutdown measures, including contact restrictions and overnight curfews.

But areas with incidence rates under 100 are allowed to open shops, restaurants, cinemas and other facilities to anyone who can provide a negative test.

With infection numbers sinking, many states are eyeing the reopening of various facilities in the coming weeks.

Bavaria is planning to open restaurants, theatres, cinemas and beer gardens from today in areas with incidence rates under 100, and will allow hotels, holiday homes and campsites to open from May 21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE