Germany counts the cost of acute labour shortage

BERLIN - As Germany grapples with an energy crisis threatening its future as an industrial leader, an acute shortage of workers is compounding problems for manufacturers already struggling to stay competitive.

The lack of qualified labour - brought on by an ageing population and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic - is starving manufacturers of the staff they need to keep pace with demand.

Recent surveys found a record 50 per cent of companies are cutting output due to staffing problems, and it is costing the economy as much as US$85 billion (S$121 billion) each year.

Said Mr Stefan Sauer, a labour market expert at the Ifo Institute in Munich: "In the medium and long term, this problem is likely to get even worse."

A steep rise in the cost of labour may be a boon to workers. But for Europe's biggest economy, it is a blow to competitiveness that could hardly come at a worse time.

German manufacturers - especially the most energy-intensive, such as makers of chemicals, glass and ceramics - have already seen margins evaporate due to soaring costs. Some have had to shut down factories or shift production abroad.

With workers in high demand and inflation jumping to 10.9 per cent last month, public-sector staff are seeking a 10.5 per cent pay boost, while metals workers are demanding an 8 per cent salary rise.

Rapid wage increases could help entrench inflation, creating a headache for policymakers.

Businesses are getting creative. Some factories are installing ergonomic equipment to keep workers on physically demanding assembly lines well into their 60s. Others are offering four-day work weeks and signing perks such as skydiving excursions.

Airbus had to dial back plans to produce 720 of its best-selling A320 jets in Hamburg in 2022, partly due to a shortage of workers, sending its share price falling. The company, which struggled to find electricians, mechanics and staff to install other equipment in aircraft cabins, has "massively strengthened" recruiting, a spokesman said.

The auto industry is redoubling efforts to build its workforce. BMW recently put 75,000 staff into retraining programmes for new production technologies with higher levels of digitisation and automation. Car-parts giant Continental has enrolled 10 per cent of its workforce in its internal tech school.

M+E, the association of metal and electrical engineering companies, is driving a fleet of double-decker trucks to schools to make direct pitches to students. Company leaders recruit potential employees on the top deck, while students experiment with equipment including miniature robots below.

The shortage is even more dire at smaller companies that form crucial links in the supply chains for Germany's biggest producers.

In Saxony, scaffolding company Gemeinhardt Geruestbau has come up with a novel way to compete for talent: a free tandem parachute jump from 4,572m upon signing. In August, the company took seven trainees to an airfield in Bautzen for the experience.

"It is an expensive thing to do but it is helping," company chief Dirk Eckhart said.

Of the four largest European economies, Germany is facing the biggest shortage, according to European Commission surveys.

The reasons for the crunch are varied, but the most significant driver is demographics. With the baby boomers starting to retire, there are not enough younger people to fill the ranks.

Europe is also still feeling the impact of the pandemic, when millions of people were furloughed and many did not return to their old jobs.

And immigration, an important source of skilled workers, only partially recovered in 2021 after slumping during the pandemic. While an influx of Ukrainian refugees could help address some gaps, the war makes it hard to predict how long they will stay.

Also, there is a hurdle to integrating foreigners - the recognition of their qualifications. A rigid system has left experienced engineers from countries such as Syria stuck in unskilled work.

BLOOMBERG