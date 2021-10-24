Germany classifies Singapore as 'high-risk' area

Germany has from today put Singapore on its list of "high-risk" Covid-19 areas, its government health agency Robert Koch Institute announced.

Singapore and four other countries were added to the list after a joint report from Germany's Ministry of Health, its Foreign Office and the Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community was published on Friday.

Most fully vaccinated travellers will still be allowed to enter Germany without needing to quarantine, according to the German Embassy in Singapore, but a digital registration on einreiseanmeldung.de before arriving in Germany will now be mandatory.

The digital registration will require intending travellers to provide proof of vaccination, a negative result from a Covid-19 test or recovery from the coronavirus.

Unvaccinated children below the age of 12 will have to quarantine for five days upon arrival. Germany is among countries that have established a Vaccinated Travel Lane with Singapore.

Germany yesterday recorded the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days that used to be the yardstick for imposing a strict lockdown. But Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country could cope much better now due to vaccinations, according to a Reuters report.