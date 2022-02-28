Germany changes tack on military aid

BERLIN • Germany will supply Ukraine with defensive anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles and ammunition, the government has said, in a shift of policy as Russia's forces continued to pound Kyiv and other cities.

After facing criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike other Western allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Berlin will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Mr Scholz said on Twitter.

Berlin also approved the delivery of 400 rocket-propelled grenades from the Netherlands and a request by Estonia to pass on old GDR howitzers to Ukraine.

France was also carrying out deliveries of defensive weapons to Kyiv, according to its military. Ukraine's embassy in Paris said it had, in particular, requested anti-aircraft hardware.

And later on Saturday, the French President's office announced Paris would be sending fuel and more military equipment to Ukraine as well as applying tougher economic sanctions.

Other countries were also dispatching weaponry to Ukraine. On Saturday, Belgium announced it was providing 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tonnes of fuel to the Ukrainian army.

The Dutch Defence Ministry said it had delivered sniper rifles and helmets, while 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles would be on their way "as soon as possible".

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, is delivering 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, several dozen sniper guns and about a million cartridges.

Separately, the United States is providing Ukraine with US$350 million (S$474 million) in additional military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault", Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Saturday.

Britain has also said it is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia's invading forces pressed on with their assault.

"This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel and money," Mr Zelensky said in a video address. "A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed - an anti-war coalition."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE