Germany builds gas terminal as it diversifies fuel supplies

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany - Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Starting this winter, the rig, close to the port of Wilhelmshaven, will be able to supply about 20 per cent of the gas that was until recently imported from Russia.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has throttled gas supplies to Germany, while the Nord Stream pipelines which carried huge volumes under the Baltic Sea to Europe were damaged last week.

In the search for alternative sources, the German government has splashed billions on five projects like the one in Wilhelmshaven.

Altogether the new fleet should be able to handle around 25 billion cubic m of gas per year, roughly equivalent to half the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.

Unlike other countries in Europe, Germany until now did not have an LNG terminal, instead relying on relatively cheap pipeline supplies from Russia.

But since the Ukraine war, Germany has set about weaning itself off Moscow's gas exports, which previously represented 55 per cent of its supplies.

To diversify its sources, secure enough supplies of the fuel and keep its factories working, Berlin has bet massively on LNG to fill the gap left by Russian imports. Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates for the supply of LNG.

Following the Ukraine war, Germany passed a law to drastically speed up the approval process for LNG terminals.

The terminal in Wilhelmshaven should be finished "this winter", said Dr Holger Kreetz, who heads the project for German energy company Uniper.

The strategic importance of the terminal has seen building work advance surprisingly quickly. "Normally, a project like this takes us five to six years," Dr Kreetz told AFP.

