Germany approves gas agreement with Italy, Switzerland, ministry says

BERLIN - The German government has approved an agreement with Italy and Switzerland to supply gas between the countries in case of a crisis in supply, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday following a meeting of the cabinet in Berlin.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Swiss Energy Minister Albert Roesti and Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin will sign the agreement at a conference in Berlin next week, a statement from the ministry said.

The agreement extends an existing deal between Germany and Italy to include Switzerland, thus guaranteeing the transit of gas between the first two countries, it added. REUTERS