Germans set to face tougher curbs in run-up to Christmas

BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders were expected yesterday to impose new measures, including compulsory mask-wearing in schools and drastic restrictions on household gatherings, to tame a second coronavirus wave before Christmas.

A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also says people would be urged to avoid private parties in the coming weeks.

Germany this month imposed a "lockdown light" to rein in a second wave of infections that is sweeping much of Europe.

Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.

The numbers of new infections are no longer growing exponentially, but a fall in cases is not yet foreseeable, the document says.

"The numbers are stabilising but too slowly," the DPA news agency quoted Dr Merkel as telling members of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) conservative party.

The document says Germany expects to gradually overcome the pandemic after winter, thanks to warmer weather and hopefully the start of vaccinations.

According to the proposals, which could still change pending talks between the federal and 16 regional governments, private gatherings in public will only be possible for people from one household with two people from another household, compared to a maximum of 10 people from two households now.

An exemption from wearing masks at school for some elementary pupils will be scrapped and all classes will be halved to allow more space between students.

50% Cases in Germany rose by 260,000 in the first two weeks of November from a national total of 520,000 by the end of October.

All people considered vulnerable will be eligible to get one heavy-duty face mask, also known as FFP2, once a week.

Over the weekend, Dr Merkel again warned the nation about the difficult winter months ahead, and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier predicted that Germany will have to live with "considerable restrictions" for at least the next four to five months.

Chancellor Merkel and regional state heads will meet again next Monday and possibly decide on further measures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 520,000 Covid-19 cases had been detected in Germany by the end of October, but the numbers spiked by 50 per cent to 780,000 cases in the first two weeks of this month.

In the same period, the number of Covid-19 intensive care patients in German hospitals increased by 70 per cent, leading to regional bottlenecks.

The government has warned that rapidly filling hospitals are threatening to stretch the health system to its limit.

"The measures are showing initial results," Mr Markus Soeder, the conservative leader of the southern state of Bavaria, told German broadcaster ZDF.

"The steep rise has slowed down. But I fear it is not enough."

Over the weekend, German policymakers warned against the easing of current measures.

The decision to keep schools and daycare centres open was designed to allow parents to continue working and avoid further damage to an economy expected this year to witness its worst recession since World War II.

Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said during a business conference yesterday that the government still had the fiscal means to pump more emergency aid into the economy. "We are still not out of the woods and it is clear that we must think about what we can do in terms of support," he said.

