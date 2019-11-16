German woman expelled from Turkey, suspected of ISIS ties is placed in custody

FRANKFURT AM MAIN (AFP) - A woman with German nationality suspected of ties to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group was formally placed in custody on Saturday (Nov 16), a day after she landed in Frankfurt from Turkey.

The woman, known only as Nasim A, was expelled from Turkey with another woman and was detained at Frankfurt airport on Friday, the federal prosecutor's office said.

On Saturday, a federal court judge ordered her temporary detention upon the request of federal prosecutors.

The other woman was handed over to the police in Lower Saxony, who later released her.

Turkey began deporting foreign militants on Monday and has criticised Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

The Federal Prosecutor accuses Nasim A of having gone to Syria in late 2014 to live on ISIS territory.

She married an ISIS fighter in early 2015 and later settled in Iraq.

The woman is said to have taken care of the household and received around US$100 (S$130) a month in cash so her husband could be available for the militant group.

She owned a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The couple later went back to Syria, where she was arrested in early 2019 by Kurdish security forces.

Turkey on Thursday also deported a man with suspected radical Islamist connections and his family to Germany.

Berlin city authorities said the man was arrested on arrival.