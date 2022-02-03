German vaccine commission backs Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for adults

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany's expert panel on vaccine use on Thursday (Feb 3) recommended Novavax's protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for basic immunisation for people over 18, in a push to win over the more than 15 per cent of German adults still not fully vaccinated.

The high-profile advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines in Germany - from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Recombinant protein vaccines have been in use since the mid-1980s and are now a standard tool to fight hepatitis B, the human papillomavirus behind cervical cancer and meningitis-causing bacteria.

Public health leaders have voiced hopes Novavax's product could convince as-yet unvaccinated people who are sceptical about the novel mRNA technology to get a shot.

Germany expects to receive 3.8 million doses of Novavax's Nuvaxovid vaccine by March 20 and a total of 34 million this year.

STIKO also updated its general recommendation for booster shots and now advises at-risk groups including those aged 70 and over as well as health workers to get a second booster, or a fourth shot overall, against Covid-19 with an mRNA vaccine.

The recommendation comes amid surging coronavirus infections in the country of 83 million. Its vaccination rate lags most western European countries.

The Robert-Koch-Institute for infectious diseases reported a record of 236,120 new cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned the numbers could exceed 400,000 by mid-February.

"We have data from Israel that shows a fourth dose significantly improves protection from a severe case of illness," STIKO chief Thomas Mertens told media group Funke in an interview published on Thursday.

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses, but a recent study from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

STIKO in November recommended a third shot for all adults and last month updated its advice to include everyone older than 12.

For ages five to 12, the panel still only recommends Covid vaccination for children with pre-existing conditions.