German union calls on Amazon workers to go on strike on 'Black Friday'

Employees want to strike at Amazon's shipping centers in Rheinberg, Koblenz and Graben.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - The German labour union Verdi on Wednesday (Nov 24) called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany coinciding with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov 26, as part of an international campaign against exploitation at retail groups.

Scheduled to begin on Thursday night, Verdi said employees want to strike at Amazon's shipping centers in Rheinberg, Koblenz and Graben.

Germany is the company's biggest market after the United States.

Verdi said further actions were being prepared at other locations.

