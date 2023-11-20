German Protestant Church head quits after sex cover-up claims

BERLIN - The leader of the German Protestant Church, Ms Annette Kurschus, on Nov 20 resigned after being accused of covering up suspected sexual assault by a colleague.

The 60-year-old theologian has been caught in a storm of media reports that she was informed about allegations against a male colleague in the church district of Siegen but did nothing about it.

The man is now being investigated by police.

Ms Kurschus denied any knowledge of the abuse but said she was resigning “to prevent damage to my church”. Ms Kurschus said she had known the suspect’s family for a long time and was aware of both his homosexuality and his infidelity to his wife.

The focus on her in recent days has diverted attention away from “the clarification of the injustice that was done to them,” said Ms Kurschus, adding that this “absurd and damaging shift” must stop.

She said she had sought to protect the family but came under fire over “a lack of transparency”.

“It is all the more bitter because I have never – and I stress this – never sought to shirk my responsibility, withhold important facts, cover up facts or even cover up for an accused person,” said the highest representative of around 20 million Protestants in Germany.

Ms Anna-Nicole Heinrich, who heads the Protestant Church’s synod, said Ms Kurschus’ resignation “shows the importance placed by the church on firm action on the issue of sexual violence”.

Much higher

While the Catholic Church has for years been in turmoil over sexual assault claims, its Protestant counterpart has been largely unscathed.

A study commissioned by the German Bishops’ Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 Catholic clergymen had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

The real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

An 800-page report on the Cologne diocese released in 2021 found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018. More than half of the victims were under 14.

The Catholic Church’s payouts for victims of abuse in Germany were increased in 2020 to up to €50,000 euros (S$73,000), from around €5,000 previously, but campaigners say the sum is still inadequate.

In 2022, alone around €28 million in payments were approved. More than half a million people in Germany left the Catholic Church in 2022, amid the sexual assault crisis. AFP