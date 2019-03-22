German prosecutors detain 10 on suspicion of planning Islamist attack

BERLIN (REUTERS) - German prosecutors in Frankfurt on Friday (March 22) said 10 people were detained and under investigation on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack using a car and guns with the goal of killing as many people as possible.

The suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 42, were detained in raids conducted by police in the region around Frankfurt earlier on Friday, prosecutors said a statement. No details were provided on the nationalities of the suspects.

The main suspects were a 21-year old man from Offenbach, a city near Frankfurt, and two 31-year brothers from Wiesbaden, who were associated with the Islamist Salafist community in the area, prosecutors said.