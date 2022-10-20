German president cancels trip to Kyiv on security concerns

Kyiv declined to welcome President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in April, due to unease over his past support of rapprochement with Russia. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
25 min ago

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called off a planned visit to Kyiv on Thursday for security reasons, his office said on Wednesday.

An official from his office said that security authorities in Germany and the foreign ministry had advised Steinmeier not to go, but that the visit would be rescheduled soon.

The president in Germany holds a largely ceremonial role. He had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in April but Kyiv initially declined to welcome him due to unease about his past support of rapprochement with Russia.

Since then, the diplomatic rift has been mended.

Bild daily first reported the cancellation. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Under-fire Kyiv still finding first victims of war
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top