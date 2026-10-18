German police investigate fence breach at Leipzig airport

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FRANKFURT, Oct 18 - German police said on Sunday that they were investigating a breach at the Leipzig/Halle airport where a vehicle appeared to have driven through a fence.

• In August, investigators discovered an explosive-laden drone near a runway at the airport, an event that German officials later said Russia was responsible for. Russia has denied the allegations.

• German police initially investigated the suspected breach on Saturday evening.

• They said they hadn't found suspicious objects or unauthorized personnel but would be carrying out further searches on Sunday.

• The airport's north runway remains closed to traffic. REUTERS