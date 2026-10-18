German police investigate fence breach at Leipzig airport
FRANKFURT, Oct 18 - German police said on Sunday that they were investigating a breach at the Leipzig/Halle airport where a vehicle appeared to have driven through a fence.
• In August, investigators discovered an explosive-laden drone near a runway at the airport, an event that German officials later said Russia was responsible for. Russia has denied the allegations.
• German police initially investigated the suspected breach on Saturday evening.
• They said they hadn't found suspicious objects or unauthorized personnel but would be carrying out further searches on Sunday.
• The airport's north runway remains closed to traffic. REUTERS