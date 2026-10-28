German police arrest two suspected of planning sabotage attacks for Russia, Spiegel says

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Oct 28 - Police have arrested two Belarusian nationals suspected of planning sabotage attacks in southern Germany, the Munich General Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, with Der Spiegel magazine reporting they were working on behalf of Russia.

The suspects allegedly planned to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure facility in the Nuremberg area, the prosecutor's office told Reuters.

It added that the suspects — two men, aged 39 and 50 — had acted on behalf of a foreign government or organization, and for payment. They have been in custody since October 7. It did not name the country they are suspected of working for.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations made by Germany and others of carrying out sabotage attacks.

Der Spiegel reported that Romanian authorities are also investigating the two men for suspected involvement in an arson attack on an industrial park in the Romanian city of Brasov on the night of September 14, the site of a defence firm making grenade launchers and ammunition.

Romanian organized crime prosecutors have said they are seeking the extradition of the two suspects apprehended in Germany and one Ukrainian detained in Poland who were all suspected of involvement in the arson case. REUTERS