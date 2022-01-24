German navy chief quits over support for Putin amid Ukraine crisis

BERLIN • The head of Germany's navy has resigned following controversial remarks on the crisis in Ukraine, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach on Saturday said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was "nonsense", adding that President Vladimir Putin deserved respect, in comments at a think-tank meeting in New Delhi the day before.

The vice-admiral would leave his post "with immediate effect", the spokesman told AFP.

In a video filmed at the New Delhi meeting, Vice-Admiral Schonbach said what Mr Putin wanted was "to be respected".

"It's easy to give him the respect he wants, and probably deserves as well," he said.

He also said that the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was gone and would not come back to Ukraine.

On Saturday, Vice-Adm Schonbach made it clear that his comments did not represent the government's view and had been ill-advised.

"There is no need to quibble: it was clearly a mistake," he tweeted.

In a statement later that day, he said he had submitted his resignation "to avoid any more damage being done to the German navy and, above all, to the German Federal Republic".

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had summoned Germany's ambassador to Kiev to protest against "the categorical unacceptability" of Vice-Adm Schonbach's comments.

Also, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

Ukraine's calls to Western allies to bolster its defence capabilities have seen the United States, Britain and Baltic states agree to send weapons to Kiev, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

Mr Kuleba said on Twitter that Germany's statements "about the impossibility of supplying defence weapons to Ukraine" did not match "the current security situation".

The minister also stressed that "today the unity of the West in relation to Russia is more important than ever".

"The German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and encouraging (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to launch a new attack on Ukraine".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE