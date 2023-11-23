German ministry conducts searches related to activities of Hamas, Samidoun

The German interior ministry said on Thursday it was conducting searches in four federal states in relation to formerly announced bans of activities of Hamas, already a designated terrorist organisation in the country, as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun.

"We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists," German interior minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

"With the bans on HAMAS and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of HAMAS against Israel," Faeser added. REUTERS