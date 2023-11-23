German ministry conducts searches related to activities of Hamas, Samidoun

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser looks on as she delivers a statement during the federal Hesse state elections in Wiesbaden, Germany, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch
The German interior ministry said on Thursday it was conducting searches in four federal states in relation to formerly announced bans of activities of Hamas, already a designated terrorist organisation in the country, as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun.

"We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists," German interior minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

"With the bans on HAMAS and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of HAMAS against Israel," Faeser added. REUTERS

