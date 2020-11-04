German minister warns of 'very explosive situation' in US

BERLIN (AFP) - German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday (Oct 4) warned the United States was facing a "very explosive situation" and a possible systemic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared election victory.

Following Mr Trump's remarks that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer told public broadcaster ZDF "this election has not been decided... votes are still being counted".

She said Mr Trump could create "a constitutional crisis in the USA".