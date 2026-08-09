German minister warns of daily 'hybrid warfare' after suspected drone attack

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Police officers work in the vicinity of an Antonov cargo plane, near which a drone was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, on Aug 5.

BERLIN - Germany faces daily hybrid warfare attacks from abroad, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Aug 9, following a suspected attack attempt involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Dobrindt told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that foreign powers wanted to subdue Germany politically and socially by stirring up fear there.

"We're not at war, but we are the daily target of hybrid warfare," Dobrindt said. "Espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks, or covert operations by foreign powers aimed at destabilising Germany or inflicting direct harm are a constant reality."

The newspaper's advance release of the interview did not say whether he identified any countries in particular.

After the drone loaded with explosives was discovered at the airport in eastern Germany on Aug 4, some German lawmakers pointed the finger at Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since its military invasion of the country in 2022.

The Russian embassy in Berlin on Aug 7 dismissed the Leipzig event as a "fabricated provocation", saying it was another example of accusations against Russia without evidence.

Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, had called the Leipzig incident a "hybrid attack scenario", and left open possible involvement by foreign powers.

Germany's armed forces on Aug 8 said two drones were spotted late on Aug 6 over a German military base site in Mechernich, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dobrindt highlighted the expansion of drone research in Germany as part of the response to the new threats. REUTERS