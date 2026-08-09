German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets

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German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger looks on as he gives a statement following a meeting on the challenges posed by low water levels of the Rhine and other rivers, in Bonn, Germany, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Aug 9 - Germany's new transport minister said he wants to tie bonus payments to Deutsche Bahn executives more directly to the struggling national rail operator meeting government targets, as criticism mounts over chronic delays and management pay.

"It will have a concrete impact on bonus payments of Deutsche Bahn managers if targets set by the government are not met," the minister, Steffen Bilger, told newspaper Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

Many transport experts say Deutsche Bahn's problems are the result of decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, despite rising rail use, as well as its status as a joint-stock company aiming to turn a profit and provide a public service.

As the government prepares to plough billions of euros into overhauling the network, Bilger, who was appointed late last month, said he was determined to improve punctuality.

"The figures so far are completely inadequate," he said.

But it will take time. Under the current agreement, long-distance trains are meant to reach 70% punctuality by 2029, up from around 60% in the first half of this year.

"There won't be 100% for the foreseeable future," he said. "I don't think it exists in other countries in Europe either." REUTERS