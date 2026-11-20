Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (centre) listening to US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby, as UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting looks on, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov 17.

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Nov 20 he had apologised for calling Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby’s opposition to Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia “stupid” but that he would not withdraw his criticism.

A Nov 17 testy exchange at the NATO alliance’s Brussels headquarters exposed a rift between Washington and Europe over Ukraine’s military strategy of trying to take the fight inside Russia in the nearly five-year-old war since Moscow’s invasion.

“In hindsight, I actually think the choice of words was inappropriate – and I didn’t really think it was appropriate even shortly after,” Pistorius told the Politico news outlet, saying he had used an unfortunate turn of phrase as a non-native speaker in a news conference.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” he noted, adding he had called Colby on Nov 18 to discuss the incident. “I apologised for my choice of words, but I also made it clear – and he sees it the same way – that we simply have different views on the matter.”

Colby had criticised Kyiv for long-range strikes into Russia at a meeting of the so-called Ramstein Group of Ukraine’s military backers that discussed how to supply more arms ahead of the winter as Russia steps up hits on civilian infrastructure.

“While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to incur pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line,” Colby said.

Ukrainian deep strikes, especially targeting infrastructure such as commercial warehouses of Wildberries, the Russian equivalent of Amazon, might serve to harden the Russian population’s resistance, Colby said.

Asked at a news conference whether he shared Colby’s position, Pistorius said, “criticising strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets” was “quite a stupid thing”.

“Instead of criticising that, we should rather criticise and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on... energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine,” Pistorius said, speaking in English.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or Colby on the apology. REUTERS