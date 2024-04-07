German military vessel intercepts Houthi missile in Red Sea

ATHENS - The European Union's naval mission in the southern Red Sea said on Saturday it had intercepted a Houthi missile to protect merchant ships.

The EU's mission, known as Aspides, said in a press release that the German frigate "Hessen" had intercepted a missile attack from Houthi controlled territories.

"The action performed by Hessen was effective, avoiding any damage to seafarers and merchant shipping", it added.

Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza. REUTERS

