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BERLIN, Nov 23 - Germany and Ukraine on Monday signed a letter of intent that will eventually enable the Bundeswehr to use Kyiv's battle management system Delta, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhenii Khmara in Berlin, Pistorius said Delta would allow the Bundeswehr to significantly accelerate reconnaissance, planning and, ultimately, combat operations.

"Put simply, the goal is to combine individual situational pictures from the battlefield into a real-time 360-degree situational picture," Pistorius said.

"We already tested this management system last month in the Army, with the support of the Ukrainian armed forces. Now we want to further develop it together and then make it available for use by the Bundeswehr." REUTERS