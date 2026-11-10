German left-wing parties to form state government, keeping AfD out

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After several weeks of talks, the centre-left SPD, the Greens and far-left Die Linke announced they had struck a deal to form a government to lead Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

SCHWERIN, Germany – Three German parties agreed on Nov 10 to form a centre left-led coalition government in a northeastern state, keeping the AfD out of power despite the far-right party having topped regional polls.

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania poll was one of three regional elections in September in which Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ruling conservatives performed abysmally, fuelling speculation his own party may seek to oust him.

The anti-immigration, Russia-friendly AfD, which leads in nationwide opinion polls, came first with 38% of the vote in the state. Merz’s CDU party scored its worst-ever election result and failed to enter parliament.

But after several weeks of talks, the centre-left SPD, which came second, the Greens and far-left Die Linke announced they had struck a deal to form a government to lead the state, which used to be part of communist East Germany.

“The negotiations were tough, and mostly ran late into the night,” State Premier Manuela Schwesig reportedly said, as she announced the agreement in state capital Schwerin.

Germany’s mainstream political parties have long maintained a so-called “firewall” policy that aims to keep the far right out of power, in a country still haunted by its Nazi past.

But the AfD hopes to soon form its first regional government, in Saxony-Anhalt, another part of the former communist east, after winning 44% of the vote there in September.

Despite the defeats in the regional polls, Merz has vowed not to quit and insisted he would keep his ruling coalition together for the sake of Germany’s “democratic future”.

His CDU governs in coalition with the SPD at the national level. AFP