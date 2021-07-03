German leader signals easing of quarantine rules for Britons

LONDON • German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled a relaxation of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Britons yesterday following a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson aimed at shoring up post-Brexit relations.

Covid-19 travel restrictions were high on the agenda of what is due to be Dr Merkel's last trip to Britain as chancellor, as cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant surge in the country.

"I assume that in the foreseeable future those who have been vaccinated twice will be able to travel again without going into quarantine," Dr Merkel told a joint news conference at Mr Johnson's Chequers country residence.

Mr Johnson says Britain's advanced vaccine programme should permit its citizens to travel abroad more widely this year - something the hard-hit travel industry says is key to its survival after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

While Britain hopes to ease its quarantine requirements for the fully vaccinated when they return from abroad, some European states including Germany are implementing a period of quarantine for British arrivals, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr Merkel has previously pushed for tougher European Union-wide restrictions on travellers arriving from Britain.

The underlying tensions over travel were clear when Dr Merkel and Mr Johnson spoke at odds over the decision to allow large crowds into the Wembley football stadium for the final stages of the Euro 2020 tournament.

"The crucial point is that... here in the UK we have built up a very considerable wall of immunity against the disease by our vaccination programme," Mr Johnson said, after Dr Merkel said she was "worried and sceptical" about large crowds at matches.

Crowd capacity at Wembley will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 under a pilot scheme announced last week.

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities were driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe.

Dr Merkel's visit is seen in London as a chance to shore up diplomatic relations with its second-biggest sovereign trading partner after years of wrangling over Britain's exit from the EU.

Dr Merkel was set yesterday to become the first foreign leader to address the British Cabinet since United States President Bill Clinton did so in 1997 at the invitation of then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

On Brexit, Mr Johnson stressed that there were still issues to fix over implementing the EU exit deal that was signed last year - specifically the sections relating to Northern Ireland - but both sides expressed optimism that these could be overcome.

"I personally believe that within the framework of this Northern Ireland protocol... we can find pragmatic solutions," Dr Merkel said. Mr Johnson said it could be sorted out with "goodwill and patience".

Both leaders also agreed a number of initiatives, ranging from an annual joint meeting of the British and German Cabinets to cultural and youth exchange programmes.

They announced a £10,000 (S$18,600) academic prize named after pioneering German-born British astrophysicist Caroline Herschel, to be given every year to a Britain-or Germany-based female scientist who has excelled in astrophysics.

Herself a physicist by training, Dr Merkel, who plans to stand down in the autumn, was also due to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon.

The audience with the royal is a mark of respect for the Chancellor, who has led Germany since 2005.

REUTERS