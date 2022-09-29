German govt agrees on relief package in response to soaring energy prices: Sources

A previously planned gas levy on consumers would be scrapped under the package. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
36 min ago

BERLIN - The German government has agreed on a comprehensive relief package which involves significant but responsible spending to tackle soaring energy prices, government sources said on Thursday.

One source said a volume of €200 billion (S$280 billion) had been discussed. A previously planned gas levy on consumers would be scrapped under the package so as not to further fuel gas price increases.

The chancellor's office said the government will hold a news conference on the energy situation at 2pm local time in Berlin on Thursday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are expected to present a comprehensive response to high gas and electricity prices.

The gas levy, which was due to come into effect from Saturday and remain in place until April 2024, was conceived with a view to helping utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supply.

However, the need for the levy came into question after the government's decision to nationalise Uniper, Germany's biggest Russian gas importer.

Berlin has suspended its limit on new debt of 0.35 per cent of gross domestic product this year.

Mr Lindner has said he wants to comply with the limit next year.

REUTERS

More On This Topic
United Arab Emirates to supply Germany with gas, diesel
Germany nationalises gas giant Uniper to avert winter energy collapse

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top